Economic growth for all

Life in Greece, as in the rest of the world, has become very expensive. The problem is that in Greece wages have remained remarkably stagnant due to the last big economic crisis.

The government is aware of the problem and is trying to find solutions, such as reducing social security contributions so that more money is left for an employee after a wage increase.

It is important that everyone feels that the period of economic development which Greece is experiencing concerns everyone. Especially young people who feel that it is difficult to make ends meet and even more difficult to start a family.