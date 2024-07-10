OPINION

Economic growth for all

Life in Greece, as in the rest of the world, has become very expensive. The problem is that in Greece wages have remained remarkably stagnant due to the last big economic crisis. 

The government is aware of the problem and is trying to find solutions, such as reducing social security contributions so that more money is left for an employee after a wage increase.

It is important that everyone feels that the period of economic development which Greece is experiencing concerns everyone. Especially young people who feel that it is difficult to make ends meet and even more difficult to start a family. 

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Europe must come up with a convincing response
OPINION

Europe must come up with a convincing response

Wasting time
OPINION

Wasting time

A triple stress test for Europe
OPINION

A triple stress test for Europe

Bullying in plain view
OPINION

Bullying in plain view

The threat of overtourism
OPINION

The threat of overtourism

OPINION

Known suspects