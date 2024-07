The unfolding revelations regarding mafia activities in municipalities, urban planning offices, and other services should seriously concern us. Under no circumstances should we become accustomed to this or consider it routine. However, we also need to consider the responsibilities of local government, whether it has the means to fulfill them, and the regulatory mechanisms that prevent and combat corruption.

