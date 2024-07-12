Looking for ways out

If we wish to avert the destruction of our landscape and beautiful settlements, to fill the vacancies at hospitals and deal with the great dysfunction in our country, we need to propose solutions. Each of us needs to decide whether they are satisfied with how things are going or whether they are prepared to contribute towards finding solutions, so as to prevent further damage and move towards something better. Because there are no magic solutions, because everyone wants to have a slice of the pie (and has a right to it), serious problems can be solved only with inspired, rational state management combined with the offer of alternatives for those who would otherwise lose out if things change.

Let’s look at the construction sector, for example. It has received a lot of support in recent years, with the suspension of value-added tax on new housing, with subsidies for young buyers raising demand, and so on. With the great influx of money from abroad, it is likely that demand will remain high. To avoid excessive construction in regions that are already endangered, owners should be motivated to avoid joining the rush to exploit their home or piece of land. Because they would lose out if they were excluded from the party, they could be offered incentives such as shares in a building society, based on the value of their house or land, which they could then sell or invest elsewhere. Part of the contractors’ profits could contribute towards this, as an investment towards keeping high the value of the homes that they build in areas that are rushing towards saturation point.

In another sector – public health – the shortage of medical staff, especially in tourist areas, is unacceptable. It is the duty of the state, local authorities and local businesses to provide the highest possible quality of health facilities to visitors and locals. They should all contribute towards providing salaries that will attract the necessary personnel. And they should also all invest in attractive buildings (like the Xenia hotels of old) for these people to live in.

Proposals such as these might seem utopian. But it is the belief that things can continue as they are which is utopian and destructive.