Fifty years after the Turkish invasion, Cyprus remains an open wound. We Greeks must not forget that the restoration of democracy in our country came about through the Cypriot tragedy. That historical phrase “I do not forget” always remains relevant and Greece must do everything it can to reverse what happened in 1974.

Athens and Nicosia have learned from the mistakes of the past and avoid the misunderstandings and tug-of-war that cost so dearly. Any solution to the Cyprus issue will require perfectly coordinated handling, unity and realism.