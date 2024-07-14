OPINION

Unity and realism

Fifty years after the Turkish invasion, Cyprus remains an open wound. We Greeks must not forget that the restoration of democracy in our country came about through the Cypriot tragedy. That historical phrase “I do not forget” always remains relevant and Greece must do everything it can to reverse what happened in 1974.

Athens and Nicosia have learned from the mistakes of the past and avoid the misunderstandings and tug-of-war that cost so dearly. Any solution to the Cyprus issue will require perfectly coordinated handling, unity and realism.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Land of the free, if you survive
OPINION

Land of the free, if you survive

Are we turning into Barcelona?
OPINION

Are we turning into Barcelona?

Nancy, her brother and other relatives
OPINION

Nancy, her brother and other relatives

OPINION

On the right track

OPINION

A tough mission

Looking for ways out
OPINION

Looking for ways out