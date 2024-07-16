New rules in the public sector

The most recent case of wide-scale corruption in the public sector shows that the system of supervision for services and employees needs to be re-examined at the central level.

There is a ‘custom’ in Greece of allowing lifelong and unchecked employment in positions of responsibility. All this does is create fertile conditions for the cultivation of a “state within the state,” as was the case with the recent extortion racket.

The example of the Attica Regional Authority, which has responded to the possibility of such practices by changing and rotating employees in key positions, demonstrates proper reflexes. But the rules dictating how public services are run and staffed cannot depend on the mood of any individual politician.