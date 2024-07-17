OPINION

Do not make the same mistake

Continuing to sustain a state-owned enterprise that has repeatedly faced bankruptcy is not merely a financial burden on the public treasury. It also undermines the employees who find themselves trapped in what can only be described as a dire situation, where they subsist on handouts and have no real purpose.

Postponing decisions for the sake of some short-term political gains can only be justified as pandering to clientelist interests. The country has already paid a high price for such state-owned utilities, known as DEKO, and companies that operated contrary to economic logic. It would be unwise to repeat the same mistake with the Larco mining company.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
After November 5
OPINION

After November 5

OPINION

New rules in the public sector

Trump’s superpower
OPINION

Trump’s superpower

The time of hard and final decisions
OPINION

The time of hard and final decisions

A treacherous coup attempt: July 15, 2016
OPINION

A treacherous coup attempt: July 15, 2016

Cowboys and the heart of the matter
OPINION

Cowboys and the heart of the matter