Do not make the same mistake

Continuing to sustain a state-owned enterprise that has repeatedly faced bankruptcy is not merely a financial burden on the public treasury. It also undermines the employees who find themselves trapped in what can only be described as a dire situation, where they subsist on handouts and have no real purpose.

Postponing decisions for the sake of some short-term political gains can only be justified as pandering to clientelist interests. The country has already paid a high price for such state-owned utilities, known as DEKO, and companies that operated contrary to economic logic. It would be unwise to repeat the same mistake with the Larco mining company.