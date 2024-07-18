Responsible attitudes

Political parties cannot control their officials’ manners, which is why political organizations are not judged by individual transgressions.

What they are judged by is their reaction to these transgressions; by whether they are tolerant of them or, instead, make a point of punishing toxic and antisocial behavior.

This is important first and foremost in cases concerning public figures who build their careers by getting public attention for insults and hyperbole.

There is absolutely no excuse for such behavior and there can be no brushing it off by party mechanisms as a matter of the individual’s “personality.” In these cases, the responsibility must be collective; it must concern the party as a whole.