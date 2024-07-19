OPINION

A solid digital security plan

The ongoing incidents of electronic fraud targeting consumers, along with attempts to breach critical state systems – such as the recent hacking attack on the land registry service – underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive digital security plan. 

Law enforcement and regulatory authorities must acquire the necessary tools and personnel to combat these threats. 

Overall, the state needs to organize its electronic defense methodically to address the significant threats it currently faces.

