Facing history

Anniversaries serve as a good opportunity to look back and take stock of what we did wrong.

The dark anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus brings a deep national wound back into the spotlight of public discourse.

Regardless of whether there is still some hope for undoing the faits accomplis on the partially occupied island, a discussion about the past is still essential.

There can be no progress on the issues that are of great national interest without awareness of the history involved.