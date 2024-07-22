OPINION

Turning a new page

The 50 years of democracy Greece has experienced since its last period of authoritarian rule and strife have been the best in the history of the modern nation. It has been free of wars and coups, and despite some painful glitches, it has been relatively stable and prosperous.

However, the country has not achieved the growth rates of others who joined the European family after us and yet have managed to progress faster – and this is not because Greece lacks growth potential. It is because bygone political mentalities continue to plague public life, including short-sighted populism and a paralytic terror of political cost.

The combination of a clear political horizon and a solid parliamentary majority is an opportunity to turn a new page, to strive for an administration that does not repeat the sins of the “father.”

