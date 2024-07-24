Who controls the market?

There is no such thing as a self-regulating market. Even liberals agree that there needs to be some degree of oversight – not enough to kill competition but enough to keep things on track.

Despite recognition of the serious distortions in the Greek market and despite the political cost they ultimately entail, the Competition Commission still falls short of its remit. It is weak from an organizational standpoint and lacks the tools to fulfill its mission.

It needs to be strengthened and upgraded, not given the occasional tonic.