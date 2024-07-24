OPINION

Who controls the market?

There is no such thing as a self-regulating market. Even liberals agree that there needs to be some degree of oversight – not enough to kill competition but enough to keep things on track.

Despite recognition of the serious distortions in the Greek market and despite the political cost they ultimately entail, the Competition Commission still falls short of its remit. It is weak from an organizational standpoint and lacks the tools to fulfill its mission.

It needs to be strengthened and upgraded, not given the occasional tonic.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Real changes, not window dressing
OPINION

Real changes, not window dressing

The Metapolitefsi after the economic crisis
OPINION

The Metapolitefsi after the economic crisis

A canceled concert and the weight of history
OPINION

A canceled concert and the weight of history

OPINION

Limits of tolerance

America’s clash of civilizations
OPINION

America’s clash of civilizations

Institutional successes and failures
METAPOLITEFSI: WHAT ARE THE KEEPERS?

Institutional successes and failures