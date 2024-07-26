Cynical unionism

It is, unfortunately, not unusual for Greece’s unionist instincts to result in one group of professionals causing an enormous amount of hassle for thousands of citizens, with the purpose of putting pressure on whichever government is in power by turning public opinion against it.

The decision by the country’s medical boards to desist from electronic prescriptions for two days – except in the case of emergencies – is more than a hassle however; it is a burden on citizens with health problems.

No matter how justified opposition to a policy may be, there is no excuse for using patients as a weapon. This kind of cynicism is not compatible with a sector that is supposed to be dedicated to health.