OPINION

Cynical unionism

It is, unfortunately, not unusual for Greece’s unionist instincts to result in one group of professionals causing an enormous amount of hassle for thousands of citizens, with the purpose of putting pressure on whichever government is in power by turning public opinion against it.

The decision by the country’s medical boards to desist from electronic prescriptions for two days – except in the case of emergencies – is more than a hassle however; it is a burden on citizens with health problems. 

No matter how justified opposition to a policy may be, there is no excuse for using patients as a weapon. This kind of cynicism is not compatible with a sector that is supposed to be dedicated to health.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Health needs care
OPINION

Health needs care

OPINION

Golden Visa distortions

Greece celebrates 50 years of democracy
OPINION

Greece celebrates 50 years of democracy

Drama in the US raises stakes for Greece, too
OPINION

Drama in the US raises stakes for Greece, too

OPINION

Who controls the market?

Real changes, not window dressing
OPINION

Real changes, not window dressing