Empowering justice: Greece’s journey to protect women and reform policing

Reflecting on the depths of the Eurozone crisis a decade and a half ago, the economic and governance progress made by the EU’s southern states is notable. As Northern Europe increasingly faces political instability and economic stagnation, Portugal, Spain, Italy, and Greece have been faring comparatively well recently.

While this is a positive macroeconomic trend, it’s insightful to examine the specific progress, particularly in Greece. Most intriguing is the role institutions have played in addressing the troubling increase in femicides. There has been a significant cultural shift within the judiciary, aligning with the interests and rights of women in modern ways for the first time since the Metapolitefsi era.

This shift must be sustained and bolstered with strong and decisive reforms, including comprehensive restructuring of the Greek state police, known for its controversial practices, and new education programmes for officers, particularly in handling high-profile cases of violence against women.

The crisis of femicides

The discourse on femicide in Greece has taken on a contentious hue in recent years, with the Greek arm of the European Observatory on Femicide offering a comprehensive analysis based on data spanning from 2019 onward. According to the report, from 2010 to 2023, Greece recorded the tragic deaths of 202 women: 10 in 2010, 12 in 2011, 6 in 2012, 13 in 2013, 12 in 2014, 11 in 2015, 13 in 2016, 10 in 2017, 13 in 2018, 17 in 2019, 19 in 2020, 31 in 2021, 24 in 2022, 15 in 2023, and 10 in 2024 thus far.

While these figures starkly illustrate the severity of the issue, the government’s response has shown some improvement in recent years, as there has been more support for women. Strengthening institutional frameworks, introducing more lines of support and enacting stringent legislation, as highlighted by the Index, have evidenced progress in these critical areas.

Furthermore, the momentum towards digitalisation, propelled by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has significantly bolstered institutional effectiveness, particularly in augmenting data capabilities. Greece’s steady ascent in Chandler’s Good Government Index – an annual global barometer of government effectiveness – within this domain highlights the critical need for sustained and intensified efforts. Coupled with a robust judiciary, these data capabilities undoubtedly strengthen the state’s capacity to prevent future crimes and monitor geographical and behavioural trends.

The prominence of several high-profile femicide cases in recent times has spurred a robust debate on the societal repercussions of femicide and the imperative for constitutional recognition. While some lawmakers view such measures as radical, the current climate presents an opportune juncture for Greece to fortify protections for women and foster a cultural shift in societal norms.

Recent societal shifts have transformed the judiciary, aligning it more closely with public sentiment demanding legal accountability for perpetrators. This evolving judicial ethos, as evidenced in the 2024 Chandler Index, is a positive indicator; however, the state must remain vigilant and intensify efforts to protect women’s interests.

The role of state police

As Greece navigates a path towards bolstering its judicial efficacy, another crucial aspect demanding attention is the role of state police in combating gender-based violence. There remains a pressing need for comprehensive reform and education within law enforcement agencies nationwide.

Efforts to enhance the capabilities of police forces through robust education and training programmes are paramount. These initiatives are essential not only to equip officers with the necessary tools and knowledge to effectively handle cases of violence against women but also to ensure that their actions align with the principles of justice and accountability that underpin a democratic society.

The urgency of this reform is underscored by recent tragic incidents such as the Agioi Anargyroi case, where a young woman was killed outside a local police station. While disciplinary actions against involved officers have been initiated, it is imperative that systemic reforms are enacted to prevent such failures in the future and to strengthen the framework for safeguarding women’s rights.

As Greece strives to improve its standing, the effectiveness of its judiciary and law enforcement in addressing gender-based violence will be a critical benchmark. While progress is being made, major challenges persist, with the judiciary’s current quality in 2024 ranking below the global average. Addressing these shortcomings through targeted reforms and increased resources for law enforcement can enhance the overall quality of democracy in Greece and provide greater protections for women across the nation.

Some aspects of the Greek state’s operations show an improvement in protecting women, but it is clear that these efforts must be significantly bolstered. A critical starting point involves establishing a robust policy framework to formally and urgently recognise femicide and its profound impact on Greek society. This must be coupled with using data in preventing crimes and enhancing law enforcement capabilities while intensifying efforts to educate state police comprehensively. These initiatives collectively present a pivotal opportunity for Greece to redefine its approach to tackling systemic issues.

By leveraging its existing capabilities and focusing state attention, Greece can refine its legal frameworks, strengthen judicial performance, and elevate protections for women, particularly in the face of rising femicide rates. These concerted efforts are essential in fostering a society where women’s rights are safeguarded, and justice prevails across all domains.

Dr Georgios Samaras is an Assistant Professor of Public Policy at the International School for Government, King’s College London.