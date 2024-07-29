OPINION

The injuries of tourism

For the past five years, government officials have exhausted their active interest in tourism with triumphant proclamations about successive new arrival records. As they crowed, the problems from unfettered construction, the mass invasion of cruise visitors, the shortage of water and other resources, inadequate waste management and weak energy networks just grew and grew.

The government responded with certain moves like stricter oversight at beaches for zoning violations, but it is falling far behind in dealing with all these mounting problems and appears to react only when they’re in the public limelight.

Tourism is constantly being described as Greece’s “heavy industry.” If this is, in fact, the case, then we need to protect its reputation and brand before it’s too late.

