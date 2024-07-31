Polakis: A hybrid arrangement

One of the prevailing illusions within SYRIZA during the leftist party’s time in government was the belief that its rise and prominence in the political arena stemmed from an ideological and political transformation within Greek society. This transformation was expected to eventually sweep through Europe and shift the balance of power in favor of the Left.

Over time, those who chose to ignore reality were forced to confront it and reluctantly accept that SYRIZA’s momentum was largely due to the divisive, harsh and aggressive rhetoric adopted during the Greek debt crisis, which resonated with the lower classes hardest hit by the economic downturn.

Recent developments involving outspoken SYRIZA MP and former minister Pavlos Polakis only serve to reinforce the notion that, on one hand, “you reap what you sow,” and on the other, the party’s remaining core supporters, after its decline and successive electoral defeats, are those drawn to, follow and emulate the hostility, the “us-versus-them” mentality, and the tough-guy posturing embodied by the Sfakia politician.

The wave of support for Polakis following the latest controversy highlights his influence and acceptance within the party base. In fact, it was so strong that opposition leader Stefanos Kasselakis quickly apologized for his decision to expel Polakis from the parliamentary group and indicated that he would not remove him from the party, clearly unwilling to risk alienating a significant portion of the base that also supports Kasselakis himself.

It appears that Kasselakis’ initial decision was not part of a deliberate attempt to distance the party from “Polakisism,” but rather was a reactive measure following fellow MP Athina Linou’s emotional response to Polakis’ controversial remarks. The new SYRIZA leadership’s style closely resembles, if not surpasses, Polakis’ rhetoric.

The hybrid arrangement that Kasselakis has devised for his mentor – “out” of Parliament but “within” the party – appears to benefit both. Polakis (external) will now be free from party constraints to stage his own shows in Parliament without SYRIZA needing to apologize for his conduct. Meanwhile, Polakis (internal), reinvigorated by the toxic and combative social media environment, will continue to undermine the old guard of Alexis Tsipras, already suggesting they should “get themselves a jacket” in preparation for the party’s upcoming congress.