Forgiveness and consequences

The postponement and even forgiveness of fines and other penalties for illegal constructions on the country’s coasts sends the wrong message – again.

It vindicates local government players who refuse to implement the law and insist on allowing violations to continue. It perpetuates the burden on the natural environment and, last but not least, it further cultivates the mentality that in a market that has become accustomed to operating with impunity, anyone who abides by the law is simply gullible.