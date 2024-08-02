Capital goals

Could Athens ever be included in a list of cities that offer a high quality of life for their residents? Such an achievement could indeed serve as a political goal. While the increase in tourism in Athens is objectively a positive phenomenon, it also brings negative aspects due to the city’s current saturation and inadequacies.

This summer, Athens’ appearance and operation have been far from flattering. The chaotic situation at the Port of Piraeus is particularly problematic. Returning from an island, one might find that the optimistic portrayals from political offices and media often fail to match the reality, which can be disappointing. In summary, despite some isolated signs of progress, the overall impression remains that Athens struggles to prioritize a few key issues and set realistic, achievable goals.

Beyond the ambitious plans that a capital city should have in the context of its aspired geopolitical role, Athens’ residents are still waiting for the basics. The cleanliness issue in the municipality of Athens is serious, with a widespread sense that the city currently lacks effective municipal authority. There is also a noticeable deficit in the central administration’s care for daily life. Despite announcements about improving public transport, the infrequent metro schedules are unacceptable in a city that attracts so many tourists. Additionally, the dilapidated buses still in operation could at least be cleaned. The reality of these issues is apparent to those waiting at a bus stop in 38-degree heat, and theoretical discussions with abstract numbers often fail to resonate with their experiences.

Other municipalities in the capital, such as Zografou, also face significant cleanliness issues. While citizens hear plenty of promises, their primary concern remains their daily life. It is essential to understand and empathize with the realities of living in Athens rather than merely discussing these issues from your office perspective.