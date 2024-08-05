OPINION

The temptation and institutions

Justice, independent authorities and control mechanisms comprise the backbone that keeps democracy working, protects it from abuse of power, and inspires citizens’ faith in it. 

These institutions were not invented to serve the “moody” political system. They are not accessories of power. They are the pillars that balance and guarantee legality. 

The temptation to weaken or manipulate them is of course always great. After all, institutions do not bring votes. However, their protection is vital.

