Summer heroes

The large screen that is set up every summer at the village kafeneio is not just showing soccer this year. Patrons often ask to have it switched to the Olympics, especially when Greek athletes are competing. Last Tuesday night was “the big moment.” About 50 people watched in complete silence as Miltiadis Tentoglou, the Greek long-jump champion, aimed to surpass his own limits. “Do you think we might have jinxed him?” some whispered anxiously. In the end, he won gold, even though he didn’t break his record. The crowd erupted in cheers and clinked their beers loudly, thrilled by his victory. Conversations sparked up, and despite the noise, the sense of triumph lingered at the kafeneio for a long time. Newcomers who missed the event arrived, learned the news, and added to the celebration. Nearby, kids had set up a makeshift pit and were competing to jump as far as possible.

Miltiadis Tentoglou, Emmanouíl Karalis, Eleftherios Petrounias, Thodoris Tselidis, Apostolos Christou, the Greek water polo team, their basketball counterparts. Amid the stifling heat of this summer, between swims and endless boredom, thousands of kids looked up from their screens to see Greek athletes in action, sharing in their laughter, tears, and camaraderie. Videos from the Olympic Village, with its cardboard beds and sparse furniture, overflowed with joy and vitality, showcasing a life made from the stuff that really matters.

The heroes of this summer are not envied for their expensive cars, grand houses, or luxurious vacations. They are remarkable because they worked hard, overcame challenges, and persevered. They don’t just offer vanity and cliched life advice. They radiate vitality and optimism, being true to themselves without pretense.

They are the influencers we need, especially the influencers our children need. It’s certain that many kids will seek their own inner Tentoglou in various sports clubs come September. Very few of them will become champions, but all will face challenges and if they manage to keep sports in their lives, the rewards will be immense.

P.S.: The Olympic Games are a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, and it’s unfair that the athletes, who are the focus of the spectacle, receive relatively small material benefits, but that’s a discussion for another time.