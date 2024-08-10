OPINION

Complaints and accountability

A series of mobile applications now give citizens the ability to directly report any illegality that personally affects them, or that they find in the public space.

These channels are already producing remarkable results. The culture, which until recently accused anyone who did not tolerate antisocial behavior of being a snitch, is changing. 

But now the state must respond immediately and methodically to those complaints, so that those responsible are held accountable.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The den of iniquity
OPINION

The den of iniquity

Summer heroes
OPINION

Summer heroes

When the lights go out
OPINION

When the lights go out

Athens tourism: No rest for the weary
OPINION

Athens tourism: No rest for the weary

OPINION

Extroversion and bureaucracy

Insisting on the expansionist ‘Blue Homeland’
OPINION

Insisting on the expansionist ‘Blue Homeland’