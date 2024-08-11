OPINION

Resilient development

Last year’s major natural disasters that hit Greece’s breadbasket in Thessaly were a wake-up call. The climate crisis requires a redesign of the management of natural resources and new methods of sustainable and resilient development of the primary sector.

This message, however, must first reach the producers themselves. It is the responsibility of politicians – and not just one party – to talk about the need and the cost of switching to another model of agriculture and animal husbandry. 

If we don’t have this conversation with honesty now, we risk becoming trapped in a vicious cycle of environmental and economic disaster.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
OPINION

Complaints and accountability

The den of iniquity
OPINION

The den of iniquity

Summer heroes
OPINION

Summer heroes

When the lights go out
OPINION

When the lights go out

Athens tourism: No rest for the weary
OPINION

Athens tourism: No rest for the weary

OPINION

Extroversion and bureaucracy