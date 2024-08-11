Last year’s major natural disasters that hit Greece’s breadbasket in Thessaly were a wake-up call. The climate crisis requires a redesign of the management of natural resources and new methods of sustainable and resilient development of the primary sector.

This message, however, must first reach the producers themselves. It is the responsibility of politicians – and not just one party – to talk about the need and the cost of switching to another model of agriculture and animal husbandry.

If we don’t have this conversation with honesty now, we risk becoming trapped in a vicious cycle of environmental and economic disaster.