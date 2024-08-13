Heroes and mistakes

The firefighters and volunteers battling to tame the large blaze near Athens are again proving they are public service role models.

Their self-sacrifice cannot be paid. We owe them a lot. They did everything humanly possible. But disaster was not averted.

We must analyze clearly and objectively whether operational errors were made or whether the inadequacy of state agencies or local government played a role.

There is a lot of anger and answers are needed, even if the blaze was a severe phenomenon.