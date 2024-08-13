OPINION

Heroes and mistakes

The firefighters and volunteers battling to tame the large blaze near Athens are again proving they are public service role models.

Their self-sacrifice cannot be paid. We owe them a lot. They did everything humanly possible. But disaster was not averted.

We must analyze clearly and objectively whether operational errors were made or whether the inadequacy of state agencies or local government played a role.

There is a lot of anger and answers are needed, even if the blaze was a severe phenomenon.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece and the ferry-tale nightmare
OPINION

Greece and the ferry-tale nightmare

The noblest aim of politics
OPINION

The noblest aim of politics

The myth and limits of a successful lobby group
OPINION

The myth and limits of a successful lobby group

OPINION

Resilient development

OPINION

Complaints and accountability

The den of iniquity
OPINION

The den of iniquity