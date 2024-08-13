The future of Attica

One’s first reaction to disaster is a mix of emotions, from sadness and frustration to anger, and the expression of hatred. The destruction in Attica also has a symbolic weight. It is taking place at the peak of a summer that has greatly burdened people’s mental endurance with prolonged and enduring heatwaves. The drought and the sense of living the end of an era constantly form almost metaphysical scenarios for the future.

While the anger and the demand for some immediate and tangible response is understandable, the situation is such that it requires prudence and composure. Nevertheless, the fire in Attica reveals that we are too late in cultivating a different perception of life.

It is also understandable that, for citizens, the thought that the coming summers will be an unbearable combination of high temperatures, drought, water scarcity and constant danger gives rise to feelings of insecurity. Insecurity does not allow one to remain composed.

It is also clear that a plan for the next decades must be announced for Attica. We cannot accept that there are no responsibilities for a wildfire that is threatening the suburbs of Athens. The decline of forested areas in Attica combined with the thoughtless construction of vacant plots gives rise to ominous prospects.

We often express our concern about what life will be like in Athens when the children who will be born in the coming years become adults. Now, we have started worrying about the immediate future. What should the goal for 2030 be?

People’s insecurity translates into creeping and lasting mental stress, the intensity of which, as well as its silent effect, can manifest itself in punitive behavior. The government must implement long-term policies. Attica has already been largely destroyed, but we must declare its rebirth as a national goal. It’s not a choice, it’s our only option.

The state must punish antisocial behavior that harms society. But it must also be reliable and inspire feelings of security. The regeneration of Attica must be a national goal.