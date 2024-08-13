Greece and the ferry-tale nightmare

The ferry boat situation in Greece is rapidly becoming an unfortunate stain on the very fabric of the country. As someone who not only vacations in Greece, I also own, operate, and conduct business there in the tourism sector.

Recently, I traveled from Athens to Milos, Sifnos, and other islands, and can personally attest to the growing frustrations many travelers face. The experience, which should be seamless and enjoyable, is anything but.

For starters, the cost of ferry tickets has become exorbitant and even cost prohibitive for many. From increased fuel costs to taxation and more, people who are ferry dependent are left with little choice but to absorb these high fares.

Considering the fact that travelers spend a significant amount of money to visit the legendary Greek islands in addition to ferry tickets, they correctly expect a certain level of service in return. Unfortunately, the reality is a far cry from these expectations.

The ferries are consistently late. Those choosing to spend their money on a dream Greek vacation have spent countless hours planning in advance for services ranging from airline tickets, ground transportation or rental cars to hotels, rental homes and more. Every plan revolves around a timely ferry and the impact of their constant tardiness is so big, its incalculable.

In addition to the unpredictability, the ferries are packed to the brim and chaos reigns as passengers scramble for seats that are often not in the class of service they paid for. The concept of assigned seating seems to be more of a suggestion than a rule, leading to confusion and frustration for all involved.

Adding insult to injury, the real issue lies in how the passengers are treated. Upon arriving at each port, vacationers are greeted not with the warm hospitality that Greece is known for, but with rude, screaming and yelling port officials and ferry crew members. The process of boarding and disembarking is stressful and disorganized, making what should be an exciting part of the journey a source of anxiety and irritation. It’s even worse if you have a car!

Coming to Greece to relax and enjoy themselves on a vacation they’ve long dreamed about, people do not expect to be berated by those who are supposed to help them. For me personally, I travel all over the world and I’ve never been treated so poorly as I was on all five of my recent ferry excursions.

It’s important to realize the current ferry system not only reflects poorly on the operators but also has the potential to turn visitors away from Greece altogether. If the industry doesn’t address these service issues, it risks alienating the very people who fuel the local economy and help sustain the islands’ tourism-dependent businesses. I for one still find it hard to believe that I actually paid money to be treated so poorly.

This article was originally published on the digital news site Nea Proini.