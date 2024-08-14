Emerging wiser, until the next disaster

A volunteer holds a hose amid smoke during a fire in northern Athens, Monday, as hundreds of firefighters tackle a major wildfire raging out of control on fringes of Greek capital. [Aggelos Barai/AP]

The taste that always lingers after a disaster is bitter and sour. It’s hard to admit that once again, something went wrong and that mistakes and omissions were made. This pattern has repeated itself time and again – in Ilia, Mount Parnitha, Mati, Evia and the Dadia Forest with the wildfires, and in Thessaly with the floods.

After each disaster, we like to believe that we learn something and emerge wiser, better prepared for the future. Yet, when the next disaster strikes, we find ourselves grappling with the same issues. We are all supposed to have realized by now that extreme weather events are the new normal. Prolonged drought, dryness and high temperatures are here to stay. Consequently, we need to adjust our behavior and make the necessary preparations – in other words, focus on prevention.

How many homeowners and landowners in flammable areas near or within forested zones have cleared their properties of accumulated flammable materials? How many municipalities have cleared green spaces under their jurisdiction? Have the responsible authorities addressed the forest areas near inhabited regions, or have they left them with dry grass that could ignite with a single spark? Have firebreaks been properly planned?

When will officials understand that grand statements and premature celebrations about the adequacy of available resources are inappropriate and ineffective? What truly matters is proper planning, professionalism, good design, organization and preparation, so that all the resources and money spent prove effective.

We must recognize that we are facing a continuous threat. In many cases, there are finite limits to human response and the containment of extreme phenomena.

After assessing the damage, it is crucial to thoroughly investigate the causes of the latest inferno that struck Attica, even within its urban fabric. The more honest and detailed the answers, the better we can address the sense of fatalism that follows such disasters, which often leads to resignation and negativity.