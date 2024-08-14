Winter short circuit

Despite the well-established doctrine that “fires are extinguished in winter” – through prevention – its implementation has proven ineffective. Fire protection regulations for property owners turned out to be complex and costly. Municipalities undermined these very regulations, claiming they could neither enforce them nor collect the flammable materials. During the fire season, the government hastily postponed the measures.

For the coming year, better planning for prevention is essential. Additionally, it is crucial to avoid competition among state agencies over who will ensure fire protection and how.