Forty years of political prayers

Why did the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America Elpidophoros give a prayer at the Republican National Convention last month in Milwaukee? And why will he be doing so at the Democratic National Convention next week in Chicago? To the surprise of many, it is entirely consistent with the wishes of the US founding founders who separated church and state (by preventing an official national religion) so all religious leaders could play an important role in America.

It is as though the founders foresaw today’s situation. A shocking 70% of Americans in both political parties (according to Pew Research) see all on the other side as “immoral, dishonest and a clear and present danger to the American way of life” and 23% see “political violence” as “justified.” Prayers of peace and love, like the Archbishop’s at the political party conventions, are as important as ever.

For 40 years now, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America has been invited to deliver a prayer at every Republican and Democratic National Convention (which take place every four years). We are proud to have made this possible, working with Father Alex Karloutsos, and Greek-Americans influential in both parties at the time of each convention. Our Archbishops are careful not to favor one candidate or party over the other.

This is a remarkable opportunity to remind the political leadership of our country and the millions tuning in, of the prominence of our faith and community in our country. It also provides an opportunity for us to put together a reception for the Greek-American politicians, delegates and community leaders – as well as Philhellenes – attending each convention. It further solidifies our people.

This tradition began in 1980 soon after His Eminence Archbishop Iakovos was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor. That honor was also bestowed in 2022 on Father Alex Karloutsos, the man who began our Archdiocese’s movement to such national visibility and who is held in high personal regard by nearly all presidents in both parties.

Among these many elections, a particularly interesting one was the 1988 presidential election. It featured an Orthodox Christian, then-Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis, running against a close friend of Greek American leaders, then-Vice President George H.W. Bush. That year both conventions gave our Archbishop’s prayer the most nationally-visible time slot.

That year Greek Americans, most of who were also deeply involved in the Church, helped raised more primary campaign funds for Dukakis than had any candidate of either party in that era. Even strong Republican Hellenes made the maximum contribution to Dukakis. As one said, “I just can’t overcome how proud I am of him and of having a ‘Greek boy’ in the White House.”

Coincidentally, that year our Church held its Clergy-Laity Congress – a gathering of thousands of clergy and lay leaders from across the country. Both candidates asked to speak to those gathered. Dukakis, needless to say, was well received. And it was in that atmosphere that the next day, as Vice President Bush approached the microphone, a church hierarch leaned over, pumped his fist and whispered “Dukakis, Dukakis!”

Yet, moments later, Bush made him audibly gasp and choke up. It happened when Vice President Bush was talking about his attendance, on behalf of America, at the funeral of Soviet Head of State Leonid Brezhnev. In that era communist countries saw religion as the “opiate of the people” and effectively banned it, particularly in the Soviet Union. Some Christians were jailed just for making the sign of the cross. Bush said that after the Brezhnev’s wife kissed her husband’s casket she walked off stage to a place where very few could see her. She then turned to face the casket, leaned forward and did her Orthodox cross.

These high-visibility prayers by our Archbishops are another factor that enables us, one out of every 250 Americans, to do things few in Washington are able to do. On example is meeting with every President in the White House, every year for 38 years – one of only two nationalities to do so. Enabling such prayers is well worth the effort. It brings the much-needed message of peace and love to millions and it helps keep our community, our faith, and our Ecumenical Patriarch on the world stage.

Andy Manatos and Mike Manatos are CEO and President of Manatos & Manatos