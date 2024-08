The rationalization of social benefits should not be attempted with the goal of saving money, but rather of providing transparency and justice.

Aid should go to those who really need it. And, above all, it should not to serve as a disincentive for (declared) work, as is often the case today, especially with seasonal allowances.

The welfare state fulfills its mission only when it is based on real needs and does not allow abuses that end up maintaining inequalities.