Improving civil protection

The political noise that follows every natural disaster in Greece ends up distracting society from the real issue: Do we have a civil protection mechanism that works professionally, independent of political influences? Does it learn from its weaknesses and operational mistakes, does it leverage technology and adapt to extreme climate change?

Steps have been taken in this direction. But as it turned out, there is still great room for improvement. In order for this mechanism to succeed, it needs another culture in local government. It also needs the active participation of citizens, especially in the areas that are perennially more vulnerable to wildfires and other natural disasters.