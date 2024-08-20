OPINION

Safe ferry services

Coastal shipping is a very important sector for Greece and, needless to say, concerning tourism in particular, we have been witnessing an increase in the number of accidents, as well as reports of frequent malfunctions and other problems with ferry boats, not to mention last-minute scheduling changes.

The number of complaints about lapses in safety procedures are also on the rise, especially with regard to the embarkation and disembarkation of vehicles while ferry boats are in motion, usually when leaving a port. 

The state authorities must take matters in hand to ensure that all the rules and protocols are being strictly enforced if we are to avoid a tragedy down the line.

