Contagious laxity

Laxity in following the rules has been part of our culture for decades – and in some cases we pay dearly for it. We saw it in the train collision at Tempe, in Tuesday’s accident at an amusement park, on city sidewalks that have become motorcycle tracks, on ferries carrying people in chaotic disorder, and in many other instances. Even in areas where we had seen some progress, as in the enforcement of the smoking ban, we see that laxity has creeped in.

Laxity is corrosive and pervasive. Many of those who went to their ancestral villages for the August 15 feast of the Dormition of the Virgin were shocked at the sight of lambs being roasted in main squares – a tradition forbidden this year due to the ongoing goat plague – in the presence of local officials and parliamentarians. You may say, “It’s not a big deal.” Well, yes, until the epidemic spreads and panic sets in.

It’s hard to say what exactly is to blame. Part of it is surely the deeply rooted mentality of indifference. But it is also the foolish show of solidarity as soon as a state official tries to enforce the law: “Leave the kid alone, what did he do?” and “Shame on you for imposing fines” etc.

What is certain is that most politicians, parliamentarians, mayors etc do not want to be the bad guy. In some cases, however, they lack the technical ability to carry out what the legislator assigns them as a responsibility.

I don’t buy theories that all this is part of our national DNA. We are certainly not German or Danish, but when the rules are clear, strict and followed, we adapt. A classic example is how Greeks behave at Athens’ international airport or on the subway. Obviously political will is needed at all levels but also for all of us to stop tolerating excess laxity and violation of the rules.

For the time being, I am laughing at a story narrated to me by a friend from Northern Europe who lived in Greece for several years. A few months after he moved back to his country his children laughingly told him about the experience they had one morning with their mother. She parked illegally on a sidewalk, but used her hazard lights while away so as to avoid any fines. It was an act unthinkable by their standards before their stay in Greece. It seems that laxity is not only corrosive, it’s also contagious.