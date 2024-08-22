Bipartisan fight against wildfires

The huge fire that burned thousands of acres and found its way into the suburbs of Athens brought to the forefront the need not only for being better prepared, but also for being proactive, both in the short term, by taking precautionary measures when and where the probability of fire is high, and, most importantly, in the long term, by setting up a well-planned system that transcends parties and personalities.

The present government might pay a political price for the disaster, as its predecessor did with another huge and deadly fire six years ago, or it might not. The center-left opposition criticized last week’s handling of the situation, as the conservatives had done when they were in the opposition in similar disasters.

But the real issue here is for Greece as a country, regardless of which party is in power whenever a natural disaster hits, to be ready to deal with wildfires, a phenomenon that recent experience – as well as science – leads us to believe are becoming a high probability, if not a certainty, during Greece’s hot and windy summers.

To do so, the country’s Civil Protection mechanism should be revamped; it should attract people with knowledge and experience, use the best technology and most innovative methods available.

In addition, we need to set up a process of effective communication and coordination between the central government and local authorities and communities, and promote and facilitate the active participation of citizens, especially in areas that have proven more vulnerable to wildfires.

The climate crisis is making a bad situation even worse. We have to constantly adapt and improve, while ensuring that such a mechanism functions independently of any political influences or personal and political animosities.

Fires don’t differentiate between conservatives and liberals or their properties. They burn everything they find in their path.

In a country like Greece, getting prepared to deal with the possibility of a fire breaking out, and being efficient when confronted with the disaster, should be a bipartisan priority.