OPINION

Pointless lists

There seems to be little point anymore in publishing the notorious lists containing the names of people who owe large sums of money to the state.

Those that have the ability to pay their dues but not the inclination know exactly how to keep their names off such lists. And it’s a pretty safe bet that those who are on these lists will never settle their bill, and certainly not because they are being shamed into doing so by being named.

Such lists achieve nothing, therefore, apart from stoking public cynicism and anger.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bipartisan fight against wildfires
OPINION

Bipartisan fight against wildfires

Exiled by the blazes
OPINION

Exiled by the blazes

On perpetual alert
OPINION

On perpetual alert

Is this a new era in Greek-Turkish relations?
OPINION

Is this a new era in Greek-Turkish relations?

Contagious laxity
OPINION

Contagious laxity

OPINION

Rules in political speech