Pointless lists

There seems to be little point anymore in publishing the notorious lists containing the names of people who owe large sums of money to the state.

Those that have the ability to pay their dues but not the inclination know exactly how to keep their names off such lists. And it’s a pretty safe bet that those who are on these lists will never settle their bill, and certainly not because they are being shamed into doing so by being named.

Such lists achieve nothing, therefore, apart from stoking public cynicism and anger.