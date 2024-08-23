OPINION

Limits on cruises

The plan to set certain limits on cruise ship and passenger numbers is an indication that the government has started to acknowledge the distortions that stem from out-of-control tourism – especially when the crowding and congestion it causes far outweigh any benefits. 

It is the state’s job to observe developments and step in where needed. Otherwise, we are at risk of seeing the product itself – the country’s natural and cultural assets – being destroyed by unfettered exploitation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Freedom’s two faces
OPINION

Freedom’s two faces

OPINION

Pointless lists

Bipartisan fight against wildfires
OPINION

Bipartisan fight against wildfires

Exiled by the blazes
OPINION

Exiled by the blazes

On perpetual alert
OPINION

On perpetual alert

Is this a new era in Greek-Turkish relations?
OPINION

Is this a new era in Greek-Turkish relations?