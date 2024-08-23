Limits on cruises
The plan to set certain limits on cruise ship and passenger numbers is an indication that the government has started to acknowledge the distortions that stem from out-of-control tourism – especially when the crowding and congestion it causes far outweigh any benefits.
It is the state’s job to observe developments and step in where needed. Otherwise, we are at risk of seeing the product itself – the country’s natural and cultural assets – being destroyed by unfettered exploitation.