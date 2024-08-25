Presumptive income and justice

Let’s not hide behind our finger anymore. Tax disparities between wage earners/pensioners and the self-employed have always been glaring. Enforcing the presumptive minimum income for the self-employed does not cure the problem, but it mitigates it noticeably.

Unions that insist that a freelancer can actually live on €268 a month have been disproved by the fact that the minimum income has only been challenged by a few hundred taxpayers. The measure may have a political cost, but its removal, now that it has been vindicated in practice, would have an even bigger one.