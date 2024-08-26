A youth climate corps for Greece

Young men and women chant slogans at a protest rally in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, last year, calling for more action against climate change. The NGO Ecogenia stresses the importance of a more proactive stance and calls for the formation of a national youth climate corps. [Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]

As Greece faces yet another devastating wildfire season, the urgency for a pragmatic and practical set of solutions has never been more clear. The fires that have once again ravaged our beautiful landscapes and impacted local communities are not just a symptom of climate change – they are a clarion call to action. Our country stands at a crossroads, and it is time to harness the power of our greatest resource: our youth. One very effective way to do so is through a national youth climate corps.

I am the co-founder of Ecogenia, a nonprofit dedicated to building a national youth climate corps for Greece, because I believe that young people are key to building a resilient and sustainable future for this country.

A climate corps is not a silver bullet, but it is an enabler – a catalyst for accelerating the implementation of climate solutions across the country. The concept of a climate corps is not new. Similar programs in other countries have shown that this model works. It is scalable, adaptable, and effective. By learning from these examples and tailoring the model to Greece’s unique needs, we can build a program that not only addresses immediate threats like wildfires but also contributes to long-term resilience and sustainability.

Here’s why a youth climate corps is critical to Greece’s future.

1. The need for people power on the front lines

Climate change is a complex challenge that requires not only technical expertise but also boots on the ground to implement a wide breadth of solutions. The scale of the task demands people power – individuals who are ready and willing to work in the field, engaging with communities and taking direct action.

Using the wildfires as a practical example, a national youth climate corps would provide the people power needed to clear brush, manage forests, and restore ecosystems – actions that are proven to reduce the risk of wildfires. Or in the case of floods, a climate corps could do critical prevention work like levee reinforcement, hillside stabilization or sandbagging to protect buildings and structures. By mobilizing young people, we can create a workforce dedicated to the urgent task of safeguarding our natural environment and vulnerable communities.

2. Addressing youth unemployment

More than 10 years after the financial crisis, Greece still has one of the highest youth unemployment rates in Europe. Many young people are struggling to find meaningful work, leading to frustration, disillusionment and brain drain. A climate corps offers a solution to this problem by providing paid work with training and professional development. By participating in a climate corps, young people can gain valuable skills, build their resumes, and contribute to something far larger than themselves. This is not just about reducing unemployment; it’s about creating a generation of leaders who are equipped to tackle the challenges of the future while being gainfully employed in their own country.

3. Empowering young people to lead for systems change

The climate crisis is not a distant threat – it’s happening now. It’s the younger generation who will be forced to shoulder the brunt of the devastation left by inaction or not enough action. But young people will not stand to be victims. They are powerful agents of change. Across the globe, we’ve seen young leaders rise up to demand climate action. Greece is no different. Our youth are passionate about protecting their future and safeguarding the country’s natural resources. They are eager to be part of the solution. A climate corps would give them the platform they need to lead, innovate, and make a tangible difference in their communities. And after their service term, these young people would carry the skills and solutions-oriented mindset with them to their future careers and in their personal lives. The short and long-term ripple effects would be felt across our society.

A call to action

Over the past two decades, this generation has watched Greece figuratively burn through a financial crisis and now literally burn due to climate-fueled wildfires. If we do not empower our young people to become the stewards and guardians that our country desperately needs, we risk losing them – not just to unemployment or emigration, but to disillusionment and despair. It is critical that we channel their frustration and anger into productive action.

As Greece continues to be plagued by more frequent and more intense disasters, the consequences will be dire not only for the country’s national resources, but for its financial development, social prosperity, tourism prospects, and national security. As policy makers and decision makers consider how to recover from yet another devastating wildfire season, they must also consider how to better prepare for the future to avoid such dystopian trajectories. The creation of a national youth climate corps should be at the forefront of this discussion. By investing in our youth, we are not just addressing the climate crisis – we are securing the future of Greece itself.

Please remember, the solutions to the climate crisis already exist – we just need the will and people power to implement them. Now is the time to act. Ecogenia is ready to serve.

Lia Papazoglou is co-founder of Ecogenia.