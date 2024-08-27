OPINION

Why the land register matters

The land register is one of the biggest pending reforms in Greece right now. Efforts are being made to take advantage of the capabilities of new technologies so as to accelerate the process by guaranteeing efficiency and transparency in all the relevant procedures and transactions. 

The success of the changes being made to the system will result in greater security during the transfer of property rights and much better legal oversight of procedures, while giving the national economy significant added value.

