Israel is one thing, Ukraine is another

One question that needs answering is why the US deploys aircraft carriers and takes extensive measures to protect Israel from missile attacks by Iran and Hezbollah, yet does not offer the same level of support to Ukraine when it faces similar attacks from Russia.

Several explanations come to mind. One obvious reason is the potential cost. Direct involvement of American ships or aircraft in Ukraine’s defense could lead to an unpredictable escalation if Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to respond by sinking a ship or shooting down an aircraft. US President Joe Biden has consistently set direct military engagement on this front as a red line, repeatedly emphasizing that Washington does not want to trigger a third world war. The old balance of terror between superpowers, which had faded for decades, seems to have returned.

But there is another explanation. According to credible military analysts, the US spent $1.5 billion overnight last April to counter Iran’s missile attacks. This is an enormous amount, and it is certain that, unlike Iran, Moscow has an almost limitless supply of missiles that could be used for days. The US and its allies would need to invest even greater sums to establish an Iron Dome of sorts over Ukraine.

However, the answer to the initial question also involves another factor. Unlike Ukraine, Israel has successfully framed key power centers in Washington within the logic of “We will do whatever it takes, regardless of the cost, to protect Israel.” Biden has internalized this as a fundamental doctrine. During an election year, every politician understands how perilous it can be to deviate from strong support for Israel. The taboo has been broken, and the issue is now being widely discussed. Many argue that unlimited provision of equipment and protection should be used as leverage to pressure Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to moderate his stance. Nevertheless, the political apprehension remains deep.

Ukraine has its own lobbying efforts, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has achieved remarkable success in communicating his country’s needs. Yet, he observes daily, Israel is one thing, while Ukraine is another.