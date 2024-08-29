Our strength can only come from within

In comments shortly before the end of his term as the American ambassador to Turkey, Jeff Flake confirmed the United States’ desire for a solid relationship between the two countries that serves their common interests. Despite friction over Israel, the recent joint US-Turkish exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean demonstrated this intention.

Brussels views Ankara through the same prism of serving common interests.

Beyond the numerous differences separating the US and other Western countries from Turkey, there are significant economic and commercial interests uniting them and, more importantly, geopolitical realities. And Greece needs to approach the conundrum of Greek-Turkish relations bearing these facts in mind, without illusions.

What’s more, we cannot analyze our relations with the US, Europe and the rest of the world through the strictly limited and single-minded framework of Turkey’s value and what kind of relationship it has with others.

Without, of course, overlooking whatever moves our neighbor decides to make, we need to focus on our own power, on our political, economic and military clout, while at the same time consistently developing our relationships with other countries, institutions and organizations to increase our intrinsic geopolitical value.

To this end, further deepening the close cooperation we have with Cyprus in a wide range of areas, and publicly promoting this special relationship, can only prove useful and bring multiple strategic advantages.

Given that Greece is neither an aggressive nor an expansionist power, the above moves would be aimed exclusively at bolstering our deterrence capabilities and our regional role and could under no circumstances be construed, nor presented, as being a threat; any attempt by some to do so is an obvious distortion of reality.

Apart from the procurement of advanced military systems, what Greece needs to do first is develop a solid defense industry of its own that would be adapted to and serve its needs, and to turn certain specific characteristics – such as the existence of so many islands, which increases the cost of protection – into an advantage with operational benefits.

What is certain is that no one will fight our war for us, in the unfortunate event that it comes to that, and this is something everyone needs to realize.

We obviously have every reason to strengthen ties, partnerships, strategic relationships and alliances with all the important international players, and we do. However, such initiatives only complement the power, value and influence we already have. Our strength can only come from within.