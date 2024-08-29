Cracking down on rackets

It appears that various criminal rackets have taken root in certain popular tourist destinations and that local authorities are in no position to deal with them effectively. This may stem from a lack of resources or from the fact that these rackets have grown so powerful that the local authorities simply cannot counter them.

In these cases, it is essential that the central authorities step in, using their considerable efforts and resources to fight the good fight against all forms of crime, be it on a small or a grand scale.

Orders on paper are not enough; they’re just more bureaucracy.