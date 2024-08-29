OPINION

Cracking down on rackets

It appears that various criminal rackets have taken root in certain popular tourist destinations and that local authorities are in no position to deal with them effectively. This may stem from a lack of resources or from the fact that these rackets have grown so powerful that the local authorities simply cannot counter them.

In these cases, it is essential that the central authorities step in, using their considerable efforts and resources to fight the good fight against all forms of crime, be it on a small or a grand scale.

Orders on paper are not enough; they’re just more bureaucracy.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
My dear doctor
OPINION

My dear doctor

Israel is one thing, Ukraine is another
OPINION

Israel is one thing, Ukraine is another

OPINION

A perilous political vacuum

Ferryboat fever mars visitor experience
OPINION

Ferryboat fever mars visitor experience

What can Greece expect from Kamala Harris?
OPINION

What can Greece expect from Kamala Harris?

OPINION

Why the land register matters