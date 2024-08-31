A nice surprise on Skiathos

The beautiful holiday island of Skiathos receives thousands of visitors every summer who, along with its residents, enjoy its clean and efficient public bus service.

I am full of good memories from my recent holiday experience on the Aegean island of Skiathos, but there is one thing that really stood out: the public transportation.

With the situation in public transportation being what it is in most parts of Greece, any exception is worth mentioning.

Thanks to an initiative by the local authority, Skiathos has a bus service that even the country’s capital should envy. It has clear, modern, air-conditioned buses and, more importantly, enough of them to provide frequent service. The ticket costs 3 euros and can be purchased directly from the driver. On one occasion, a young woman approached passengers waiting at the bus stop and sold them tickets on the spot so there wouldn’t be a delay during boarding. She wore a smile on her face and had plenty of change for everyone.

Skiathos’ bus service starts early in the morning and runs past midnight, until 1.30 a.m. The stops are clean and each one is numbered so that non-locals know that they need to get off at stop number 8 or 22. The service covers the island’s tourist needs very efficiently, passing by all the main hotels and beaches, and connecting the airport to the main town (before the bus was launched, the only way to get to and from the airport was by taxi). It was the first time I have been on holiday on a Greek island and regretted bringing the car.

The experience made me ponder what we’re all thinking. That we have a tendency in this country to make big, ambitious plans – often with very underwhelming results – and overlook the simplest things, things that require nothing more than common sense, prioritization, transparency and efficiency, initiatives that put citizens and visitors first.

A decent public transportation service on a very tourism-dependent island like Skiathos can make an enormous difference.

Our bus system is, in a way, a mirror of our society, whether we’re talking about city buses or intercity service. As are the stops and the stations. Let’s take a look at the recent incident at a KTEL intercity bus depot in Athens and consider how we have neglected the need for a civilized day-to-day existence. Skiathos welcomes thousands of tourists every summer and manages to have a clean and efficient public transportation service. This service is a sign of respect for the people living on the island and those visiting it, and this is something everyone can sense.