The psychosocial impacts of mobile phone addiction, beginning as early as adolescence, if not childhood, are already being seen by some in the scientific community as a pandemic-level threat. While challenging, implementing additional measures in schools is a positive step. Officials can also consider other ways to raise awareness and promote education on this issue.

