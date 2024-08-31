Contemptible antics

The scenes in the port city of Volos demonstrate that the climate crisis is causing a chain reaction of unprecedented destructive phenomena.

For these phenomena to be dealt with – so that life, the public’s health and the economy are shielded from their impact – the authorities need to be in a constant state of vigilance and to act methodically and professionally. What we are seeing, instead, is a blame game played out on the public stage, with local officials fighting over who is more to blame for the situation.

There should be no need to stress how contemptible such antics – which only strengthen citizens’ sense of insecurity – are.