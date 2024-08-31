OPINION

Contemptible antics

The scenes in the port city of Volos demonstrate that the climate crisis is causing a chain reaction of unprecedented destructive phenomena.

For these phenomena to be dealt with – so that life, the public’s health and the economy are shielded from their impact – the authorities need to be in a constant state of vigilance and to act methodically and professionally. What we are seeing, instead, is a blame game played out on the public stage, with local officials fighting over who is more to blame for the situation.

There should be no need to stress how contemptible such antics – which only strengthen citizens’ sense of insecurity – are.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Christos Yannaras, in memoriam
OPINION

Christos Yannaras, in memoriam

Parents need to set the example
OPINION

Parents need to set the example

A nice surprise on Skiathos
OPINION

A nice surprise on Skiathos

Opportunity in the shadow of quarrels
OPINION

Opportunity in the shadow of quarrels

OPINION

Phone addiction pandemic

The Metapolitefsi generation
OPINION

The Metapolitefsi generation