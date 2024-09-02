OPINION

Balanced growth

The government is getting ready to present a first batch of measures designed to deal with the effects of burgeoning tourism. Such measures are essential not just for protecting the natural and cultural environment at popular destinations and controlling rental rates. They are also necessary for the preservation of the tourism product itself, whose value will dwindle without its pristine landscapes, traditions and variety.  

Tourism is, perhaps, Greece’s biggest earner and if we want it to continue bringing in wealth, it needs to be developed in a balanced manner. This simple notion seems, thankfully, to be taking root.

