A new plan, without taboos

The armed forces’ staffing problems are urgent and the incentives being planned by the government are positive. However, it should also consider whether the entrance exams should be separated from those for public universities and whether joint programs with institutions like the National Technical University of Athens are called for, given the increased demands for knowledge in administration and technology. These are questions that require breaking some deep-rooted taboos, but they need to be addressed, now.

