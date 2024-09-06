OPINION

A new plan, without taboos

The armed forces’ staffing problems are urgent and the incentives being planned by the government are positive. However, it should also consider whether the entrance exams should be separated from those for public universities and whether joint programs with institutions like the National Technical University of Athens are called for, given the increased demands for knowledge in administration and technology. These are questions that require breaking some deep-rooted taboos, but they need to be addressed, now.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
From Morsi to Sisi
OPINION

From Morsi to Sisi

The Athens Conservatoire: An agora for modern times in the heart of the capital
OPINION

The Athens Conservatoire: An agora for modern times in the heart of the capital

PASOK at 50 and the challenges ahead
OPINION

PASOK at 50 and the challenges ahead

OPINION

Where there’s a will

What is Kamala Harris’ foreign policy?
OPINION

What is Kamala Harris’ foreign policy?

Turkish-US defense ties
OPINION

Turkish-US defense ties