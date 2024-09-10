SYRIZA’s continuing drama

The never-ending drama of SYRIZA’s internal strife continued over the weekend with the members of the party’s central committee approving a motion of no confidence in its president Stefanos Kasselakis, paving the way for yet another election contest for SYRIZA’s leadership.

The development follows the open and very vocal challenge to Kasselakis’ leadership by many members of SYRIZA’s hierarchy.

After the party’s crushing defeat in the 2023 national elections, and the resignation of its charismatic leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, there has been constant infighting with different factions pulling in several directions.

There was a major split with numerous well-known members of the party, among them former ministers of finance Euclid Tsakalotos, economy and development Alexis Charitsis, and labor Effie Achtsioglou, leaving SYRIZA and creating their own party, New Left.

Since Kasselakis came to the forefront – from a political unknown member of the diaspora – and became leader of the party, there has been constant internal friction. During this tense period he was repeatedly criticized for being a one-man show, not respecting differing points of view.

In any case, his image was further tarnished by his crushing defeat and the fact that only 120 members of the total membership of the central committee voted down the motion against him and thus can be counted as staunch supporters of his.

After Sunday’s developments the next steps will be a special party congress and a new election process where the supporters and friends of SYRIZA will pick a new leader.

Following the announcement of the result Kasselakis, who left in disgust – he declared himself “liberated” and accused a “bureaucracy, a party nomenclatura” of acting against the wishes of the party members who voted for him as their leader a year ago – could stand again as a candidate. He could opt for the creation of his own party, although there is no indication he will do that.

What is clear though is that with the drama continuing for a year now, it is increasingly difficult for SYRIZA to remain united, let alone be able to effectively function as the country’s main opposition.

This chaos is understandably welcome news for the ruling New Democracy, as well as for the other center-left party, PASOK; it remains to be seen if this uncertainty and volatility in the political system is good for Greece’s democracy.