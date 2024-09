After hesitation and reluctance, the European Union has reached a new pact on migration. It would be suicidal for national egos to abolish it in practice before it can even be implemented. And it would be divisive for the countries at the center of Europe to once again resort to the illusion that they can push the problem to the border states, without taking on the burden that belongs to them.

