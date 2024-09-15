OPINION

The necessary brake

What is happening with the government and environmental protection is a paradox. The prime minister realizes how important the issue is and is not afraid to put the brakes on where necessary.

At the same time, however, government officials either act as facilitators, or support the opinion that construction should be extended to the entire country.

The result is obvious and shows the need for rules and transparency so that no one can operate in the dark and push Greece into a construction model which in the past has led to dire results.

