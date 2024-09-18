Tax evasion continues to pay off

Some citizens just refuse to change their ways. They continue to systematically evade taxes, completely disregarding both the country’s efforts to recover and the other citizens – mainly employees and pensioners – who fund the majority of state expenditures through their taxes.

As reported by Kathimerini (September 15, 2024), 60% of bar and hair salon owners and 47% of restaurant and auto repair shop owners report losses. Similarly, 22% of taxi owners and drivers and 43% of veterinarians also report losses. Notably, in 2023, the average annual net income of lawyers was €16,425, which breaks down to €1,368 per month. In contrast, doctors reported an annual net profit of €22,900 – €1,908 per month.

At the same time, cleaners report similar net incomes (€10,216 annually – €851 per month) to dentists (€10,832 annually – €905 per month) and carpenters (€912 per month). In other words, cleaners and carpenters report nearly half the income of the average doctor. So why become a doctor, spending a decade studying, working in laboratories, and specializing, only to end up with just twice the income of unskilled workers like cleaners?

Meanwhile, the conservative government complains about not having enough money for schools, the National Health Service (ESY), buses, and the salaries of Air Force pilots. How can the state find revenue and enhance its social services when there are thousands of self-employed individuals who have net incomes over €100,000 a year but declare only €20,000? And don’t tell me that the tax authorities can’t cross-check the modest declared income of a wealthy self-employed person against their assets and standard of living.

Of course they can. They just don’t want to. The current government – like all its predecessors – lacks the genuine political will to address the issue thoroughly. It made a half-step in the right direction with the minimum presumed income (better known here as “tekmarto”), but it simply can’t afford to upset its traditional voters.