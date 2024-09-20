The unbearable weight of high expectations

The summer transfer window in Greece’s Super League this year was almost reminiscent of the era of seemingly boundless (albeit fragile, as it turned out) economic prosperity, with soccer clubs collectively spending some 50 million euros on new signings.

Panathinaikos emerged as the market leader, investing 19.8 million euros, with most of this sum going to Galatasaray (7 million euros) and Manchester United (6 million euros) for their two highest-profile additions: Mateus Cardoso Lemos Martins, AKA Tete, and Facundo Pellistri.

The 22-year-old Uruguayan midfielder had limited opportunities at Old Trafford, making just 25 appearances in four years. During approximately 150 minutes across eight of those matches, he shared the pitch with a player he will now face in Athens derbies against AEK.

Anthony Martial’s transfer, however, was unquestionably the most glamorous of the summer season, albeit overdue. He joined AEK as a free agent but his annual salary of 3.5 million euros over a three-year contract set a new record for any player in the Greek league.

However, the allure of money can’t mask the many questions surrounding a career that began with great promise but failed, by all accounts, to progress as expected.

Raised in the academy of CO Les Ulis, the Parisian suburb that also produced Thierry Henry and Patrice Evra, Martial was quickly spotted by Lyon’s academy scouts and made his debut for their first team at just 17. Three years later, while dazzling in a Monaco jersey, he won the Golden Boy award – a Ballon d’Or for players under 21, previously claimed by the likes of Wayne Rooney, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland – superstars of both past and present. However, this award has also gone to players like Anderson, Mario Balotelli and Paul Pogba, who never fulfilled their early potential. Unfortunately, the French forward from Massy – a poor suburb of Paris and the birthplace of Princess Antoinette of Monaco – appears to fit that latter pattern.

Martial thrived for three years in the Principality. He ascended to “royalty” status in September 2015 when Manchester United paid 60 million euros for his transfer – then the highest fee ever paid for such a young player.

His contract even included a bonus if he won the Ballon d’Or while at United, a trophy that was exclusively the domain of Messi and Ronaldo at the time. Yet even without these soccer phenomena dominating the scene, Martial’s performances never approached their level, even though in 2017 Henry had stated, “Martial is a far better player than I was at that age. He can become a world-class player.”

“Titi’s” expectations were never realized. Personal problems and injuries constantly held Martial back. While still very young, he separated from his teenage sweetheart and mother of his two daughters, Samantha Jacquelinet, amid rumors of infidelity on both sides.

His legs proved a vulnerability throughout his career, with Martial missing nearly 100 matches over the past decade due to various injuries. This lack of consistency overshadowed his incredible debut, where he came on as a substitute in a derby against Liverpool and, after dancing past defender Martin Skrtel, scored a perfect goal past Simon Mignolet. “Welcome to Manchester, Anthony Martial!” exclaimed the ecstatic commentator on British TV.

“He can be anything,” legendary coach Sir Alex Ferguson once said about Martial. Yet, in his nine years at United, Martial’s evolution fell far short of expectations. He had more clashes with managers than trophies – securing just four titles, none of which were league championships.

Jose Mourinho did not want him at the club and tried to sell him, even giving his No 9 shirt to Zlatan Ibrahimovic. “He disrespected me, directly,” Martial said of Mourinho, who then offered him the No 11 jersey, worn by the legendary Ryan Giggs. When Martial refused, Mourinho changed his number regardless.

Martial blames Mourinho for his marginalization at a time when he appeared to be finding his feet. He also believes this led to his exclusion from the French national team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Les Bleus claimed the title 20 years after the days of Zidane and Henry.

Martial never became “the new Henry,” despite having the talent and potential. He even played through injuries under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whom he accuses of “betrayal,” as Solskjaer never publicly defended him. Ironically, Martial had his most productive season under the Norwegian.

Martial ended up earning around 12 million euros annually just from his contract, but his value has now plummeted to a quarter of that, having failed to revive his career even during a six-month loan at Sevilla.

Interestingly, Sevilla was also the first European club for current AEK manager Matias Almeyda. Almeyda never settled by the Guadalquivir river, as the club had expected a new Maradona, whereas “El Pelado” was a completely different type of player.

Nearly two decades later, coach Almeyda will now work with Martial, aiming to help him rediscover his form and remind the soccer world of who he was – and perhaps who he could still become. After all, the Frenchman is only 28 years old.